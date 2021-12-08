Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 191,075 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.18% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,060,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 248,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 79,587 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 52,797 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,609,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 350,735 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, President Kevin M. Collins bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $26,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.33. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 60.02% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

