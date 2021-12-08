Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,049,000 after acquiring an additional 47,133 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 229,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 122.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after acquiring an additional 41,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 56,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF stock opened at $174.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $180.30.

