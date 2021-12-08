Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RWK. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 1,070.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 35,534 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $638,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,059 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $93.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.23. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $68.94 and a 1-year high of $97.65.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

