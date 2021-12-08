Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,884 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises about 1.2% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $50.28 and a 52 week high of $50.60.

