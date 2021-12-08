IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Down to $18.78

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.78, but opened at $17.81. IonQ shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 107,714 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IONQ. Benchmark boosted their price target on IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on IonQ in a report on Sunday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Get IonQ alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19.

In other IonQ news, Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $46,000,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

IonQ Company Profile (NYSE:IONQ)

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.