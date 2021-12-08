iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.59

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 99116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.86.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 71.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iQIYI by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 929,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 211,256 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iQIYI by 38.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in iQIYI by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508,872 shares during the last quarter. Newport Asia LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 28.9% during the second quarter. Newport Asia LLC now owns 1,452,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,625,000 after acquiring an additional 325,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 33.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 235,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

