IronNet (IRNT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IronNet stock opened at $8.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50. IronNet has a one year low of $6.90 and a one year high of $47.50.

In other IronNet news, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of IronNet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,080,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 384,100 shares of company stock worth $4,159,792.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IronNet stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

