IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.36

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as high as $4.64. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 46,336 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 43.56%.
About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.
Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.