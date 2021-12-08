IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.36

Shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as high as $4.64. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 46,336 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.36.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 43.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $95,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Operations Center in Argentina and Operations Center in Israel segments. The Operations Center in Argentina segment operates in the following segments: shopping malls, offices and others, sales and developments, hotels, international, and financial operations, corporate and others.

