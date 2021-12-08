iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.49. The stock had a trading volume of 22,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

