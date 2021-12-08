iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 372,373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 15,486,674 shares.The stock last traded at $150.28 and had previously closed at $151.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ally Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

