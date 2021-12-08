iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDAT)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.53. Approximately 2,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.79.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cloud 5G and Tech ETF during the second quarter worth $4,133,000.

