iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 14.3% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.40% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $47,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2,225.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000.

IUSG traded up $2.96 on Wednesday, hitting $114.90. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,308. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $117.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

