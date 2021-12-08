iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.86

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.86 and last traded at $77.80, with a volume of 27937 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.46.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average of $73.28.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 651.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 206,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 29,426 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 52.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.