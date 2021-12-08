iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) Shares Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.07. 3,299 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.12.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHF) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2026 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.