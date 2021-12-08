iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 293,239 shares.The stock last traded at $46.55 and had previously closed at $46.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 91.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 547.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

