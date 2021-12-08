iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of IWF traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $304.96. 50,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,141. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

