iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Trimmed by Stephenson National Bank & Trust

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $981,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 79,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after acquiring an additional 48,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.12. 80,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,350. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $167.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.28.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

