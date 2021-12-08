iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lifted by New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,958,672. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.08 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.30.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.