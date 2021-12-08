iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Decreased by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,499,000 after purchasing an additional 170,643 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,577,000 after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,524,000 after purchasing an additional 388,780 shares during the last quarter.

IWR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.54. 14,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,507. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $66.55 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

