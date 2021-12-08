iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Cut by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.4% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $469.41. 319,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379,957. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $456.64 and a 200 day moving average of $444.21.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

