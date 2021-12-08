iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 14,095.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,936 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 546.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $84.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.90. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.