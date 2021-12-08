iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Position Increased by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.28. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.86. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.62 and a 1-year high of $144.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.364 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

