Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Sells $156,344.80 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
JACK opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.22.
Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.72.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
