Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Sells $156,344.80 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JACK opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.22.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush cut shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.72.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

