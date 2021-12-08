Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 4,009 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 119.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,228,000 after acquiring an additional 67,901 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 12,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter.

SUB stock opened at $107.40 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.22 and a one year high of $108.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.46.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

