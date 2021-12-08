Jag Capital Management LLC Has $719,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 73,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,750,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of HYD stock opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $63.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.