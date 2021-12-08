Jag Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 363,671 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 16,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 172,660 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the period. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 505,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $73,352,910.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,631,467 shares of company stock worth $660,162,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $138.55 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.35 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

