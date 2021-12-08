Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Jag Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 39.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of SEA by 85.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 18.6% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SEA by 324.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of SEA by 120.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

SE opened at $252.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.03 billion, a PE ratio of -66.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $178.80 and a 52 week high of $372.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.20.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 55.96%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

