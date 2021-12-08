James Investment Research Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,678 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 10.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth $10,106,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in MasTec by 142.5% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth $8,628,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in MasTec during the third quarter worth $789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

NYSE MTZ traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.30. 3,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,641. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.37. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.50 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.20.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

