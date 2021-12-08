James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,220 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,597 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.2% of James Investment Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 140,376 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $486,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,332,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the third quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 114,854 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.53. 54,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,571. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $134.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.49 and its 200-day moving average is $121.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

