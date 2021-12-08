James Investment Research Inc. Sells 4,241 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

MBB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,923. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $110.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

