James M. Kensok Sells 500 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Stock

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) VP James M. Kensok sold 500 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $20,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.63. Avista Co. has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $296.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.93 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.4225 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 75.45%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,057,000 after purchasing an additional 846,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Avista by 57.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after purchasing an additional 238,125 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,175,000 after purchasing an additional 186,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avista by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,487,000 after purchasing an additional 126,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 4,167.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 123,385 shares in the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

