Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,080 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $254.87. 84,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,730,701. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.46 and a 12-month high of $257.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.88. The firm has a market cap of $171.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.23.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

