Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 479 Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HUTCHMED were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in HUTCHMED by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 367,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,422,000 after buying an additional 44,105 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

NASDAQ:HCM traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,319. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $43.94.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

