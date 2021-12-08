Jay S. Sidhu Sells 20,000 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $1,165,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.75. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $61.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 33.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the second quarter worth $66,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

