Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nabtesco in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the company will earn $1.43 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nabtesco’s FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabtesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd.

OTCMKTS:NCTKF opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. Nabtesco has a twelve month low of $29.06 and a twelve month high of $32.26.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.

