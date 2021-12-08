Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.74. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $169.66 billion, a PE ratio of 85.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.61.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $2,800,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 10.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 28.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AstraZeneca by 348.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,022,000 after acquiring an additional 673,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $4,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

