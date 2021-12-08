Jefferies Financial Group Comments on First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.13 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.94.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$28.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$19.21 and a one year high of C$35.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.22.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

