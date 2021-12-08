Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Kroger Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kroger in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

NYSE KR opened at $45.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42. Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,352 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,956,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Kroger by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

