Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.99. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

ULTA has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.42.

ULTA opened at $407.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $386.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.86. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $417.85.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,170,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 317.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.