Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Imperial Brands in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will earn $3.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imperial Brands’ FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

IMBBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.88.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.