Jereme M. Sylvain Sells 600 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.59, for a total transaction of $310,554.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jereme M. Sylvain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jereme M. Sylvain sold 587 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.41, for a total transaction of $320,155.67.

DXCM stock opened at $558.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $582.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.63.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,925,601,000 after acquiring an additional 133,197 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after acquiring an additional 287,092 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,553 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $978,834,000 after buying an additional 46,427 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

