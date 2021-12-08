John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Increases Dividend to $0.81 Per Share

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.8103 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from John Hancock Income Securities Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust has raised its dividend by 2.7% over the last three years.

JHS stock opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $15.09 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 32.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

