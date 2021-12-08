John Richard Stamm Sells 12,000 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $202,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of VERX opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,847.00 and a beta of 0.92. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 93.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after acquiring an additional 134,020 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,304,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 32.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after acquiring an additional 649,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VERX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

