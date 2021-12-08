John Wood Group (LON:WG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $226.47

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 226.47 ($3.00) and traded as low as GBX 183.10 ($2.43). John Wood Group shares last traded at GBX 183.40 ($2.43), with a volume of 2,152,911 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 370 ($4.91) to GBX 360 ($4.77) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 340 ($4.51) to GBX 330 ($4.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.58) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 280 ($3.71) to GBX 250 ($3.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, John Wood Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 311.86 ($4.14).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 215.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 225.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87.

In other news, insider Adrian Marsh bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £49,750 ($65,972.68). Also, insider David Kemp acquired 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £3,996.85 ($5,300.16). Insiders have bought 30,040 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,891 in the last three months.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

