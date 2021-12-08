Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Increases Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend by 3.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Johnson Controls International has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

JCI traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,506,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,166. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $81.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.19.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

