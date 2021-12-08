JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) a €58.00 Price Target

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) has been assigned a €58.00 ($65.17) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HEI. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.30 ($73.37) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €81.00 ($91.01) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €76.03 ($85.42).

HEI stock traded up €0.66 ($0.74) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €61.84 ($69.48). 632,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of €57.20 ($64.27) and a 1-year high of €81.04 ($91.06). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €64.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €70.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

