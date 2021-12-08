JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAB opened at $8.85 on Monday. Grab has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

