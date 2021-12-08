JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $165.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.78.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $162.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $480.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.