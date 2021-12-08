JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Target Price to 1,315.00

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,460.00 to 1,315.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $676.50.

Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $51.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.3995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

