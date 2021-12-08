Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB) Stock Price Up 33.9%

Shares of Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. (CVE:JUB) rose 33.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 2,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

About Jubilee Gold Exploration (CVE:JUB)

Jubilee Gold Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It holds net smelter royalties in various properties located in New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

